50 Cent Was The Man Behind Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor Fight

UFC President Dana White has revealed that Conor McGregor's mega-money fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was made possible by superstar rapper 50 Cent. The Irishman took on Money Mayweather in a crossover bout in August 2017. The fight made headlines all around the world. Floyd Mayweather won the contest with a tenth-round TKO to take his undefeated boxing record to 50-0.

It later appeared that it was not the usual bosses who made the clash happen. it was with the help of American musician 50 Cent that the mega-fight was brought to fruition. Dana White admitted that he never thought that he would pair Conor McGregor with Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. However, there was a huge demand for it. That was what made him book the blockbuster bout.

Also Read | Drake Chooses Nate Diaz Over Conor McGregor Despite Diaz Ranting Against Him In 2016

Dana White's chance meeting with 50 Cent made Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather happen

It was Dana White's chance meeting with the musician that got the ball rolling. Dana stated that he had felt the demand for McGregor vs Mayweather. White added that he had bumped into 50 Cent in New York. He told White that Floyd Mayweather wanted to fight his boy, Conor McGregor.

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone Tickets Sold Out Within 3 Minutes Of Going Live

White felt that the demand was for an MMA style fight. He told 50 Cent that McGregor would kill Floyd in a fight. 50 Cent clarified and told Dana that they were actually looking to take on McGregor in a boxing match. He also explained that Floyd was serious about making the fight happen. It was this meeting with 50 Cent that led the UFC President to make an offer. Floyd Mayweather went back into retirement after the fight with Conor McGregor. He recently announced that he is working with White to bring the fans another spectacular event this year.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Challenges Singer 50 Cent For One-on-one Fight

Also Read | Conor McGregor Looks SHARP Ahead Of UFC Return Fight Against Donald Cerrone