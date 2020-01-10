Miguel Castro Of Baltimore Orioles Robbed At Gunpoint In Dominican Republic

Baltimore Orioles reliever Miguel Castro had a terrifying experience last Tuesday and is fortunate to be alive. The 25-year-old says that he was robbed at gunpoint in his home country of the Dominican Republic. In an Instagram post, Castro wrote about the incident in Spanish by claiming that the attackers robbed him of his chain, but things could have been much worse.

Miguel Castro was nearly shot during mugging attempt

The offenders apparently tried to shoot him during the mugging attempt, but Castro managed to make it out alive as their gun got jammed. He further explained that he was at a training field in the Dominican Republic at the time of the incident, trying to help those people who want to make it to the big leagues, before he was jumped on by two men. Ballengee Group, an agency that Castro represents, also released a statement on his condition:

Miguel Castro robbed: Agency makes statement

Miguel Castro’s agents at @BallengeeGroup provided this statement: “Miguel is safe. He is shaken. He feels extremely blessed and fortunate to still be alive and thanks everyone for their support. He will continue to support his country and use his platform to be a role model.” https://t.co/eJcShlj3P7 — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) January 8, 2020

Baltimore Orioles EVP and GM Mike Elias also commented on the situation, saying the team is very thankful that Miguel Castro is safe. Miguel Castro has been a mainstay in Baltimore Orioles since joining in 2017. The right-handed pitcher has appeared in a career-high 65 games during the last Major League Baseball (MLB) season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 73 ⅓ innings.

Statement from Orioles EVP and General Manager Mike Elias pic.twitter.com/lLbReEwsQQ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 8, 2020

