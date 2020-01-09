WWE Fulfills CM Punk's 9-year-old Wish By Allowing Comeback Of WWE Ice Cream Bars

WWE superstar CM Punk’s wish has finally come true. It may have taken them 9 long years, but nonetheless, his wish has finally been granted as the WWE and the Good Humor have brought back the famous WWE ice cream bars. For those not well-versed with this development, Punk publicly campaigned on WWE TV for Vince McMahon to revive their partnership with ice cream brand Good Humor on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2011.

Unfortunately for CM Punk, he is just a special guest analyst on WWE Backstage these days and he will probably still never see his face featured on one of those ice cream bars, which was one of his requests.

WWE Ice Cream Bars are back

More or less, Good Humor is back to answer CM Punk's wish as they're now selling a modern, cookie variant of their classic bars on their website which they discontinued around 2009. The original ice cream sandwich has seen many faces such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena imprinted on them. The new line features WWE veteran John Cena as well as the WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE's powerhouse Roman Reigns and the late, great "Macho Man" Randy Savage have also been featured. No stick this time around, though. Take a look for yourself:

I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local super market sale. A little different in shape and with no stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars! 🔥 @ryansatin @zmanbrianzane @JaimsVanDerBeek @OGkevingill pic.twitter.com/s4AP8BUY9K — Steven (@OaklandRovers) January 7, 2020

