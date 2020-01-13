Aaron Rodgers-led Packers Survive Seahawks Onslaught To Enter Finals: WATCH

Green Bay Packers managed to withstand a late onslaught from Seattle Seahawks to register a huge win in the NFL playoffs game on Sunday night (Monday IST). Seahawks fell behind 21-3 in the first half before rallying together to push the game to the wire. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers held his nerve in the final few minutes of the game to make two clutch throws to keep his counterpart, Russell Wilson, on the sidelines.

NFL playoffs: Seahawks vs Packers highlights

Aaron Rodgers stars in huge win for Packers

Green Bay Packers started the game with an early 7-0 lead after Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams from 20-yards-out. Packers' Aaron Jones scored back-to-back touchdowns to go 21-3 up. Seahawks failed to score in the second quarter allowing Packers to take a 28-3 lead to half time.

Aaron Rodgers on 3rd down tonight :



9 for 11

121 yards

1 TD

155.8 QBR



pic.twitter.com/gImNWTs5s6 — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) January 13, 2020

However, Russell Wilson led-Seahawks mounted an impressive comeback in the second half. Russell Wilson kept making plays and continued to cut the deficit. Marshawn Lynch scored his second touchdown of the game to bring the game to a balance, Packers led just 28-23. Seahawks went 20-7 in the second half but failed to catch up with the Packers.

The highest-paid player in the NFL, Russell Wilson could have changed things for the Seahawks but were held by some brilliant clutch moments from Packers star Aaron Rodgers. The 36-year-old took it on him to make some short plays and deny Wilson the ball. Rodgers successfully managed to keep Wilson on the sidelines as Packers managed to hold on to their lead in the final quarter.

The Packers move on to face the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football Conference championship game on Sunday, January 19 (Monday, January 20 IST).

Fans troll Russell Wilson after exiting NFL playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers knock out Russell Wilson's Seahawks, 28-23 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/N6TNCk9lg1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2020

Aaron Rodgers looking at Russell Wilson rn pic.twitter.com/WGV7jetsfz — john (@iam_johnw) January 13, 2020

Aaron Rodgers dropping dimes in the clutch.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/2CzvhwUziY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2020

