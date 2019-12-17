Lamar Jackson Leads Pro Bowl Voting By HUGE Margin; Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes Follow

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his first full season in the NFL. Based on his performances this season, NFL fans would be forgiven to think that he's been in the league for years together. It is, therefore, fitting that Lamar Jackson received the maximum number of votes in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Lamar Jackson leads Pro Bowl voting; Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes follow

To be fair, Lamar Jackson led the Pro Bowl votes by a mile and a half. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback received a total of 704,699 votes in polling. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was second in the voting, received 539,768 votes, over 164,000 votes behind Lamar Jackson. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in third with 468,838 votes.

With over 700,000 votes, Lamar Jackson is now officially the people's choice for Pro Bowl 2020, and with good reason. When Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 he still didn't have the NFL's vote of confidence as a quarterback prospect. In fact, he was the Ravens' 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. It's safe to say that the 2018 ACC Athlete of the Year has come a long way since then. Earlier last week, Lamar Jackson broke his mentor Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards in a single NFL season in only his second season in the NFL. His 159 rushing attempts this season are also the most by a quarterback in the history of the NFL. Couple these numbers with the fact that he now has a 112.8 passer rating, 66.2 completion percentage, and the Ravens are on a 10-game winning streak, and it is apparent that Lamar Jackson is, essentially, changing the game.

But enough waxing lyrical about Lamar Jackson. O.J. Simpson did enough of that last week after the Baltimore Ravens' 42-21 win over the New York Jets at the M&T Bank Stadium last Thursday. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey round up the top five from Pro Bowl 2020 balloting. Four of these are currently under the age of 25, which begs the question, is the new generation coming of age in the NFL this season?

