Marshawn Lynch Urges Young Players To 'take Care Of Their Chickens' In Post-game Interview

The Seattle Seahawks made it to the postseason on the back of an 11-5 record. Despite Marshawn Lynch throwing two touchdowns, the Seahawks ultimately came up short against the Green Bay Packers. However, Marshawn Lynch had a word of advice for young players in the NFL after the defeat to the Packers.

Marshawn Lynch gives financial advice to young players after defeat to Packers

With Aaron Rodgers running the show for the Packers, the Seahawks were in for a fight at Lambeau Field. In the end, it was somewhat of a curtain call for Marshawn Lynch's time in the NFL after he was signed up by the Seahawks later last year. With the Seahawks crashing out of the postseason, Marshawn Lynch had a few words regarding his comeback. He also slipped in some advice for young players in the NFL in the process.

After a cameo appearance at Lambeau Field, Marshawn Lynch told young players in the NFL to take care of their bodies, along with their 'chickens' and 'mentals'. Lynch's words were in reference to asking the players to take care of their finances, in order to ensure a healthy retirement.

''I'll tell y'all now while ya'll are in it, take care of y'all bread, so when y'all done you go ahead and take care of yourself,." - Marshawn Lynch post game interview

Seahawks vs Packers: Aaron Rodgers has field day at Lambeau Field

Russell Wilson's Lambeau Field woes continued over the weekend. On a night that was billed as a contest between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, Rodgers ultimately ended up with the trump card. It was, though, a "solid" NFL comeback for Marshawn Lynch. Speaking after the game, Aaron Rodgers also had a few words for the five-time Pro Bowler. ''He is one of my all-time favourite teammates,'' Rodgers was quoted as saying. ''He has just an incredible personality and charisma. He's just so fun to be around.''

