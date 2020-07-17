Aaron Rodgers Girlfriends: Rodgers Dated Olivia Nunn, Destiny Newton Before Dana Patrick

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up after dating for almost two years. While neither of the two spoke about their split, various sources confirmed their split. Though there has been no confirmation, the quarterback is said to be dating actress Shailene Woodley.

Aaron Rodgers girlfriends: Who is Aaron Rodgers dating right now?

As per E!, Danica Patrick's representatives confirmed her split with Rodgers, stating that the couple are ''no longer together'. Both of them began dating in 2017 and confirmed their relationship in January 2018. The rumours of their break up intensified when Patrick did not accompany Rodgers for the American Century Championship.

Following the event, people noticed that Patrick had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram, while their last picture together was a photo Rodgers posted in April. After the confirmation of the news, people have begun speculating who is Aaron Rodgers dating right now, and the reason behind the couple's split. As per multiple rumours, Rodgers is currently dating Shailene Woodley. TerezOwens.com, a celebrity gossip site, was the first to write about the rumoured relationship: "It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cosy this past weekend in Tahoe (American Century Championship). Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron's betrayal."

Aaron Rodgers girlfriends list: Who are Aaron Rodgers ex girlfriends?

Aaron Rodgers girlfriends list: Rodgers dated Olivia Nunn before Patrick

Apart from Patrick, Rodgers was in a long-term relationship with actress Olivia Munn, who he met in 2014. While their relationship was said to have advanced quickly, reports claimed she was the cause of Rodgers' problems with his family. However, Munn denied those rumours, saying the problems were already there.

Aaron Rodgers girlfriends list: Rodgers dated Jessica Szohr on and off

As per multiple reports, Rodgers dated actress Jessica Szohr for some time. The two dated on and off, being linked together in 2011 and 2014. As per some reports, both of them got together during the holidays and spent New Year's together. Neither Rodgers nor Szohr ever confirmed the rumours.

Aaron Rodgers ex girlfriends include childhood friend Destiny Newton

In 2011, Rodgers reportedly dated Destiny Newton. Both were first spotted in Hawaii before Newton's mother confirmed their relationship. Despite marriage rumours in 2012, the couple split in 2013. Certain reports add talks about Rodgers' sexuality and rumoured relationship with one-time roommate and assistant, Kevin Lanflisi, were the reasons behind their split.

Several link-ups over the years: Is Erin Andrews on the Aaron Rodgers ex girlfriends list?

Rodgers has previously been linked with actress and Kelly Rohrbach and sportscaster Erin Andrews. While there was no confirmation, Rohrbach was spotted with Rodgers on a 'golf date'. However, reports clarified they were just friends.

Rodgers was also linked to teammate Clay Matthews' sister Jennifer. However, the two have never made any aspect of their relationship public. Rodgers and Andrews were linked together in 2010, but the rumours were short-lived. Rodgers has also been linked to Mila Kunis and model Julie Henderson.

(Image source: Aaron Rodgers Instagram – @aaronrodgers12 Instagram)