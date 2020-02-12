The Debate
Danica Patrick Sends 400 Popsicles To Fan After Seeing Her Viral Aaron Rodgers Video

other sports

Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick gifted teen Packers fan Callie Kessler 400 popsicles. Her video, which she shared on Twitter, went viral last week.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Danica Patrick

Callie Kessler, who was having her tonsils removed last week, was captured on camera by her parents. Kessler was a life-long Packers fan. She revealed a tearful, post-surgery video where she professed her love for Aaron Rodgers and wished for 400 popsicles. The video went viral and eventually made its way to Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend - Danica Patrick. 

Throwback to Aaron Rodgers' epic Super Bowl performance

Viral video of Packers fan Callie Kessler

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers surprise Callie Kessler with 400 popsicles!

After viewing the video, Danica Patrick was quick to reach out to the young Packers fan. She wanted to make Callie Kessler’s post-surgery wish come true. Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers gifted Callie Kessler with the 400 popsicles which she so dearly desired. Callie Kessler, dressed in a Packers shirt and standing in front of a Rodgers shower curtain, took to Twitter on Monday and posted a photo of herself with four 100-pack boxes of Otter Pops. She also thanked Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick. 

Callie Kessler shares a picture with Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's surprise gift!

