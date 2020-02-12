Danica Patrick Sends 400 Popsicles To Fan After Seeing Her Viral Aaron Rodgers Video

Callie Kessler, who was having her tonsils removed last week, was captured on camera by her parents. Kessler was a life-long Packers fan. She revealed a tearful, post-surgery video where she professed her love for Aaron Rodgers and wished for 400 popsicles. The video went viral and eventually made its way to Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend - Danica Patrick.
A look back at Aaron Rodgers' Super Bowl MVP performance on this date in 2011.#GoPackGo | @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/G6XuGnl8zL— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 6, 2020
Anesthesia couldn’t stop this girls love of Aaron Rodgerspic.twitter.com/sL8mQyEWjt— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2020
We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. 😉— Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 8, 2020
We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! 🙌🏼 @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/DMezMuCDWy
After viewing the video, Danica Patrick was quick to reach out to the young Packers fan. She wanted to make Callie Kessler’s post-surgery wish come true. Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers gifted Callie Kessler with the 400 popsicles which she so dearly desired. Callie Kessler, dressed in a Packers shirt and standing in front of a Rodgers shower curtain, took to Twitter on Monday and posted a photo of herself with four 100-pack boxes of Otter Pops. She also thanked Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick.
Thank you @AaronRodgers12 and @DanicaPatrick #gopackgo unreal!!! pic.twitter.com/nw9JgA4W2e— callie kessler (@Calliekessler) February 10, 2020
