Danica Patrick Sends 400 Popsicles To Fan After Seeing Her Viral Aaron Rodgers Video

Callie Kessler, who was having her tonsils removed last week, was captured on camera by her parents. Kessler was a life-long Packers fan. She revealed a tearful, post-surgery video where she professed her love for Aaron Rodgers and wished for 400 popsicles. The video went viral and eventually made its way to Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend - Danica Patrick.

Also Read | Logan Paul launches brand new diss track aimed at NFL superstar Antonio Brown, watch video

Throwback to Aaron Rodgers' epic Super Bowl performance

A look back at Aaron Rodgers' Super Bowl MVP performance on this date in 2011.#GoPackGo | @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/G6XuGnl8zL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Ex-NFL player sentenced for being drunk, armed at meeting

Viral video of Packers fan Callie Kessler

Anesthesia couldn’t stop this girls love of Aaron Rodgerspic.twitter.com/sL8mQyEWjt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2020

Also Read | Tom Brady's potential move to Dallas Cowboys not backed by MLB pundits and here is why

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers surprise Callie Kessler with 400 popsicles!

We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. 😉

We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! 🙌🏼 @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/DMezMuCDWy — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 8, 2020

After viewing the video, Danica Patrick was quick to reach out to the young Packers fan. She wanted to make Callie Kessler’s post-surgery wish come true. Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers gifted Callie Kessler with the 400 popsicles which she so dearly desired. Callie Kessler, dressed in a Packers shirt and standing in front of a Rodgers shower curtain, took to Twitter on Monday and posted a photo of herself with four 100-pack boxes of Otter Pops. She also thanked Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick.

Also Read | Bill Belichick 'would prefer' having Tom Brady with Patriots next season: Reports

Callie Kessler shares a picture with Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's surprise gift!

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers says 'window's open' on another title run