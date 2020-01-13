Aaron Rodgers Net Worth, Salary Earned With The Packers, And NFL Career So Far

Aaron Rodgers is one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL) right now. At 36, having played for the NFL for well over a decade, he has already established his status as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. While being one of the all-time greats in NFL is a pretty solid ego boost, the quarterback has always made some fantastic money while playing for the Green Bay Packers. Let us take a look at his net worth.

Also Read | NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Ravens' Blitzkrieg, Chiefs' Balance Likely To Dominate

Also Read | Lakers Duo LeBron James And Anthony Davis Root For Texans And Packers For NFL Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers net worth

Aaron Rodgers currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $120 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The figure is very likely to grow with time given his credibility amongst fans. Though his estimated worth is reported to be roughly valued at $120 million, Rodgers has made over $233 million in career earnings from football, as per Spotrac.

Aaron Rodgers salary

Aaron Rodgers had signed a record-breaking NFL contract extension with the Packers in 2018, worth a reported $134 million, surpassing the $30 million annual salary earned by Atlanta Falcon’s Matt Ryan. The deal made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. Rodgers was set to average $33.5 million annually apart from incentives each year.

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers Publicly Backs Colin Kaepernick's Return To NFL

Aaron Rodgers NFL future

Aaron Rodgers was viewed by many as the top quarterback available during the 2005 NFL Draft. That had set a stage for him to not only be the first overall draft but also go to his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers. However, things didn't go that route as the 49ers took Alex Smith. This ultimately brought Rodgers down the draft boards before the Packers finally took him 24th overall. The quarterback has had a successful career with the Packers ever since and will stay with them till 2023.

Also Read | NFL Playoffs Schedule, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About The Post Season Games

Image credits: Instagram | Aaron Rodgers