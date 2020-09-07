AEW All Out Results: Matt Hardy Defeats Sammy Guevara; Jon Moxley Retains His Title

In the recently concluded AEW All Out, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated MJF to retain his title before coming face-to-face with his next opponent and Casino Battle Royal winner, Lance Archer. Matt Hardy made an appearance at the PPV where he defeated his long-time rival, Sammy Guevara, in Broken Rules match, saving his job. However, Matt Hardy suffered a concussion during the match and was rushed to the hospital afterwards. Apart from these headliners, the AEW All Out PPV featured some incredible matches like Hikaru Shida vs Thunder Rosa, FTR vs Kenny Omega & Adam Page, Orange Cassidy vs Chris Jericho, and others.

AEW All Out results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW All Out results: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara - Broken Rules match

The Match started after Sammy Guevara tried to run Matt Hardy over with a golf cart. Guevara tried to keep the pressure on, but Hardy fought back and the two traded blows on a scissor lift which soon started going up. Both stars then crashed through a table and Hardy's head hit the concrete below. Matt Hardy was seen legitimately hurt as he was not able to stand and was repeatedly checked on by the referee. After the break, the match restarted and Hardy knocked Guevara off a scaffolding to win the match via count-out.

AEW All Out results: Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara

AEW All Out results: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs MJF

MJF tried to take control early, but Jon Moxley fought back by throwing the challenger all over the ring before tossing him into the guardrail. MJF then started targeting Jon Moxley’s injured left arm, but the champion fought through the pain and bit MJF’s face. Jon Moxley then tried to execute the Paradigm Shift, but MJF countered with an Earth armbar. Jon Moxley broke free, but the challenger continued the punishment by delivering the Heat Seeker which earned him a near-fall. In the climax, MJF hit Moxley with the Cross Rhodes, but the champ recovered and hit a Paradigm Shift to retain his title. After the match, No.1 contender Lance Archer made his way to the ring and started Jon Moxley to end the PPV.

Waking up remembering you're the champ like... pic.twitter.com/Fd5pBeEOXS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 6, 2020

AEW All Out results: Jon Moxley defeats MJF

AEW All Out results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Joey Janela defeats Serpentico (AEW All Out grades: C-)

Private Party defeats Dark Order (AEW All Out grades: C)

Big Swole defeats Dr Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail match (AEW All Out grades: C-)

The Young Bucks defeat Jurassic Express (AEW All Out grades: B)

Lance Archer wins the Casino Battle Royal (AEW All Out grades: B)

Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules match (AEW All Out grades: D-)

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida defeats Thunder Rosa to retain her title (AEW All Out grades: B)

Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares defeat The Dark Order (AEW All Out grades: B)

FTR defeat Kenny Omega & Adam Page to become new AEW World Tag-Team Champions (AEW All Out grades: B+)

Orange Cassidy defeats Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem match (AEW All Out grades: C+)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeats MJF to retain his title (AEW All Out grades: B+)

