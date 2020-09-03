AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley Defeats Mark Sterling; Young Bucks, Jurassic Express Win

On the last AEW Dynamite episode before the All Out PPV, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Mark Sterling but ended up getting punished by Wardlow and MJF after. The Young Bucks made an appearance as they teamed up with their All Out opponents The Jurassic Express to take down SCU and Private Party. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Proud and Powerful vs Best Friends, Chris Jericho vs Joey Janela, Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb, and others. Several major AEW superstars like Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega and Adam Page also made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: The Young Bucks and The Jurassic Express defeat SCU and Private Party

Jungle Boy and Frankie Kazarian started the match but soon tagged in Marq Quen and Matt Jackson. The two superstars locked hands before Matt Jackson got distracted by an Adam Page fan and ended up pouring beer on the fan’s head. This distraction allowed Christopher Daniels to take over, who took out the Young Bucks. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus fought their four opponents by themselves and Luchasaurus even took some of them down. The Young Bucks soon recovered and helped The Jurassic Express to get the win.

Feels like there might still be some hard feelings 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qjs9s0ISuM — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020

AEW Dynamite grades: B

AEW Dynamite results: Jon Moxley defeats Mark Sterling

MJF forced Mark Sterling to fight Jon Moxley in the main event after it was revealed that MJF would lose his title shot if Mark Sterling refuses to fight the champion. As soon as the match started, Jon Moxley started slamming Mark Sterling and even offered the advocate a free shot. However, when Sterling tried to hit him, he dodged and slapped the lawyer. Jon Moxley then hit Sterling with the Paradigm Shift and won the match. After the match, Wardlow attacked Moxley and MJF went on to bust open the champion's head.

Honestly, this lasted longer than we expected #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DxsC3zmt2z — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020

AEW Dynamite grades: C-

Proud and Powerful defeat Best Friends (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

The Young Bucks and The Jurassic Express defeat SCU and Private Party (AEW Dynamite grades: B)

Kenny Omega talks about FTR and Adam Page

Chris Jericho defeats Joey Janela (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

Taz, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks appear live

Thunder Rosa defeats Serena Deeb (AEW Dynamite grades: A-)

Britt Baker attacked Big Swole

Jon Moxley defeats Mark Sterling (AEW Dynamite grades: C-)

Image credits: AEW/ YouTube