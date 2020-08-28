AEW Dynamite Results: Sammy Guevara Defeats Matt Hardy; Jon Moxley And MJF Sign Contracts

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, wrestling legend Matt Hardy was bested by Sammy Guevara in an entertaining Table match. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made an appearance as he came face-to-face with his current rival, MJF. The two superstars signed their AEW All Out contracts before Jon Moxley announced a major match for next week’s episode. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like FTR vs Best Friends vs The Young Bucks vs The Natural Nightmares, Lance Archer vs Sean Maluta, Big Swole vs Britt Baker, Penelope Ford and Rebel, among others. Several major AEW superstars like Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Lucha Bros and Brodie Lee also made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results: All that that happened this week on AEW

AEW Dynamite results: Jon Moxley and MJF sign All Out contracts

After Jon Moxley and MJF made their way to the ring, MJF’s attorney made it clear that the contract restricts Jon Moxley from using his special move, ‘Paradigm Shift’ during their upcoming All Out contest. MJF then picked up the mic and slammed the AEW Champion, claiming that he would not fall into the same trap that Moxley's other opponents fell into. He then vowed to become the new AEW World Champion before mentioning Moxley's wife, Renee Young.

Furious, Jon Moxley got up and stated that he doesn't need the Paradigm Shift to score a win against MJF. "Nothing you say matters. Nothing I sign matters. On September 5, you're a dead man," Jon Moxley added before signing the contract. The heels celebrated before Jon Moxley asked them to read page 17 of the contract. He pointed out that he has added a new stipulation to the contract and by signing, MJF has agreed to let his attorney face Moxley next week. If the lawyer doesn't show up to face the champion, MJF loses his title opportunity.

AEW Dynamite results: Sammy Guevara defeats Matt Hardy in a Table match

As soon as the bell rang, Matt Hardy took the fight to Sammy Guevara and ahead of a commercial break, busted The Spanish God open. After returning, Matt Hardy missed a dive and ended up crashing through a table. Later, Matt Hardy tried to put his opponent through a table, but Sammy Guevara escaped and threw him instead. After Sammy Guevara pinned Hardy and secured the win, Orange Cassidy appeared and jumped on Chris Jericho, who was doing commentary, closing the show.

.@orangecassidy & @IAmJericho don't want to wait till All Out. They want to fight NOW! pic.twitter.com/w886juoLj4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 28, 2020

AEW Dynamite results: All matches/segments that happened this week

FTR defeat Best Friends, The Young Bucks and The Natural Nightmares in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match (AEW Dynamite grades: B+)

Lance Archer defeats Sean Maluta (AEW Dynamite grades: B)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF sign contracts for All Out (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Lucha Bros, Butcher and Blade defeat Pillman Jr., Garrison, Kiss and Janela in an Eight-Man Tag-Team match (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

Brodie Lee celebrates his TNT Championship victory (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

Big Swole defeats Britt Baker, Penelope Ford and Rebel in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

Sammy Guevara defeats Matt Hardy in a Table match (AEW Dynamite grades: C+)

Image credits: AEW/ YouTube