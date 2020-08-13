AEW Dynamite Results & Highlights: Cassidy Defeats Jericho; Omega And Page Retain Title

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Tag-Team Champions Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defeated Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy to retain their title. Orange Cassidy made an appearance as he defeated former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in a $7,000 Obligation Match. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like The Young Bucks vs Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, Hikaru Shida vs Heather Monroe, Cody vs Scorpio Sky, and others. Several major AEW superstars like Jon Moxley, MJF, Matt Cardona and Brodie Lee also made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defeat Jurassic Express

As Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy traded blows, Marko Stunt got on the apron to distract the champion. Kenny Omega asked Stunt to step down before grounding him with a slap. This led to a furious exchange between JB and Omega. Jurassic Express started to build some momentum, but Adam Page took over by punishing Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus tried to fight back, but Omega hit him with a V-Trigger and a couple of snapdragon suplexes. He then went outside and slapped Marko Stunt before the champs delivered their finishers on Jungle Boy at the same time for the win.

AEW Dynamite Grades: B+

AEW Dynamite results: Orange Cassidy defeats Chris Jericho in a $7,000 Obligation Match

The $7,000 Obligation Match began with Orange Cassidy backing Chris Jericho into the corner and hitting him with a series of kicks and punches. He sent the former world champion flying out of the ring and went on to deliver a slingshot crossbody. Le Champion fought back with a big boot, but Cassidy soon recovered and delivered a series of dragon screw leg whips on Jericho’s leg. The brawl between Santana, Ortiz and Best Friends began which distracted the referee and gave Jake Hager enough time to attack Orange Cassidy. Chris Jericho punished OC for a couple of minutes before Cassidy performed a roll-up and clinched the biggest victory of his career.

The champs are feeling the pressure now #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nefwaYkbPV — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020

AEW Dynamite Grades: B+

AEW Dynamite results: All matches/segments that happened this week

