WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings See A Significant Spike After WWE Backlash 2020

The WWE RAW episode after WWE Backlash 2020 was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in a three-hour episode. The show was headlined by an unsanctioned match between Randy Orton and Christian which gave a huge boost to the ongoing Randy Orton vs Edge feud. Apart from Randy Orton vs Christian, fans also Bobby Lashley ask Lana for divorce and Dominick Mysterio attacking Seth Rollins for injuring his father Rey Mysterio.
Because of an entertaining episode, this week’s WWE RAW (June 15, 2020) drew an average of 1.939 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is good news for the company as last week’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.737 million viewers. The first hour of this week’s episode drew 1.982 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.827 million), the second hour drew 1.996 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.790 million) and the final hour drew 1.838 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.595 million). This week’s WWE RAW also drew a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
