WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls Significantly, Draws Second-lowest Ratings On FOX

WWE SmackDown viewership: Last week’s SmackDown drew an average of 1.984 million viewers on FOX. The show drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in just a two-hour episode. The show was headlined by a Tag-Team match between Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Bayley & Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team championship. Apart from that, fans also saw Jeff Hardy and Sheamus get into a brawl, leading to a WWE Backlash match between the two. Many A-list WWE superstars like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman and others also made an appearance on last week’s WWE SmackDown.

Despite an entertaining episode, last week’s (June 5, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew only 1.984 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is really bad news for Vince McMahon and company as the May 29, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.170 million viewers. Last week’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demographic and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. This is also the second-lowest viewership on FOX since the show moved to the network last October. 

WWE SmackDown viewership: Here is WWE SmackDown’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

  • May 1, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • May 8, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • May 15, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • May 22, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • May 29, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • June 5, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE SmackDown viewership: Events happened on last week’s WWE SmackDown

  • Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus announced for WWE Backlash
  • Otis defeats King Corbin via disqualification
  • Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall
  • Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles came face to face ahead of the IC title tournament finals
  • Drew Gulak defeats AJ Styles via pinfall
  • Braun Strowman got his revenge on The Miz and John Morrison
  • Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c)

