WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls Significantly, Draws Second-lowest Ratings On FOX

Last week’s WWE SmackDown was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in just a two-hour episode. The show was headlined by a Tag-Team match between Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Bayley & Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team championship. Apart from that, fans also saw Jeff Hardy and Sheamus get into a brawl, leading to a WWE Backlash match between the two. Many A-list WWE superstars like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman and others also made an appearance on last week’s WWE SmackDown.
"Don't worry about the embarrassment and disappointment your wife and daughters will feel. They're used to it." - @WWESheamus to @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0bqNcjQ2PI— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020
Despite an entertaining episode, last week’s (June 5, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew only 1.984 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is really bad news for Vince McMahon and company as the May 29, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.170 million viewers. Last week’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demographic and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. This is also the second-lowest viewership on FOX since the show moved to the network last October.
