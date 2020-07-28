Vince McMahon Finally Opens Up About Poor Viewership Ratings Of WWE Shows Since COVID-19

For the last four months, WWE has been broadcasting all their shows and events from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the company has been struggling to retain their viewers and their shows (WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown), have been hovering around the 1.5 million mark, which is not good. To be fair, that’s partially owed to the lack of crowds and a reduced capacity. In addition, many major WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and others are currently on a break.

Vince McMahon talks about WWE ratings

Recently, while discussing the viewership ratings at WWE’s annual stockholders meeting, WWE CEO Vince McMahon admitted that the pandemic has affected the viewership ratings of various WWE shows, including WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. However, Vince McMahon claimed that WWE is looking to improve ratings by running advertisements for their shows during other sports programs and by promoting their ‘charismatic talent’. Even though WWE’s TV ratings are poor, Vince McMahon revealed that the company has been seeing raise in WWE Network users.

“We expect a combination of valuable promotional inventory from our TV partners with the return of sports events programming. And a deep roster of charismatic talent will have a positive impact on viewership over the long-term,” Vince McMahon added.

WWE RAW Ratings: WWE RAW’s Viewership tracker (for the past month, 18-49 demographic)

July 6, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating

July 13, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating

July 20, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating (post-Extreme Rules episode)

WWE SmackDown ratings: WWE SmackDown’s Viewership tracker (for the past month, 18-49 demographic)

July 3, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.777 million viewers with a 0.4 rating

July 10, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.900 million viewers with a 0.5 rating

July 17, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.912 million viewers with a 0.5 rating

July 24, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.971 million viewers with a 0.5 rating

Image Source: WWE - Twitter