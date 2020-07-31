AEW Dynamite Defeats Arch-rivals WWE NXT In Wednesday Night TV Ratings War

AEW Dynamite beat WWE NXT to win the Wednesday night ratings war for the third consecutive week. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew around 773,000 viewers on TNT, while WWE NXT drew 707,000 viewers on USA Network. Tony Khan's promotion ranked #57 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #60 in viewership. However, when compared to last week’s ratings, AEW Dynamite has seen a decrease in their viewership (845,000 viewers last week), while WWE NXT has seen an increase (615,000 viewers last week).

This week’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by a Tornado Tag Team Match where AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Apart from that the night also featured some entertaining matches like Cody vs Warhorse, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs The Dark Order, and others, which could have helped in its win. WWE NXT, on the other hand, was headlined by a Triple-Threat match between Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor which was loved by many fans.

Will @DarbyAllin become your new AEW World Champion next week on Dynamite?



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2SRqIGKJSu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2020

WWE NXT Ratings: WWE NXT’s Viewership tracker (for the past month)

July 1, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

AEW Dynamite Ratings: AEW Dynamite’s Viewership tracker (for the past month)

July 1, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

