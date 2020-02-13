AEW Dynamite: Jeff Cobb Makes His AEW Debut To Lay Waste On Jon Moxley

Ring of Honor star Jeff Cobb debuted on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The powerhouse wrestler arrived during the closing moments of the show to complete an assault on Jon Moxley along with Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. The AEW World Champion Chris Jericho announced on the show earlier that he had hired Jeff Cobb as his 'hitman'. He also announced that Cobb would face Moxley next week on AEW Dynamite.

Fans expected Jeff Cobb to make his debut next week. However, the former Olympian stunned fans by appearing on the latest episode. Jon Moxley defeated Santana in the main event of AEW Dynamite but was soon taken out by the Inner Circle. Ortiz, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho made their way to the ring to take turns and beat the one-eyed Jon Moxley.

AEW Dynamite results: Jeff Cobb lays out Jon Moxley with his vicious finisher

Just as it appeared that the show would close, Chris Jericho called out Jeff Cobb to complete the massacre. Cobb made his debut in AEW in a dominating fashion. He delivered his finisher 'Tour of the Islands' on Jon Moxley.

Despite Jeff Cobb making his AEW debut, it remains unclear if he has indeed signed a deal with the company. Jeff Cobb has been wrestling for Ring Of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) simultaneously. His contract with ROH reportedly expired at the start of the year, freeing him to sign a deal with Cody's AEW.

AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley and Jeff Cobb facing each other at G1 Climax

Not the first time Moxley vs Jeff Cobb had faced each other pic.twitter.com/ZwKGHKFadQ — Heel Codchrist89 (@Codchrist89) February 13, 2020

