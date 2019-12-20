Tony Khan Pays Stone Cold Steve Austin The Ultimate Tribute On AEW Dynamite

It was a stunning night on AEW Dynamite. The entire top brass of the wrestling company came out to have some fun at the expense of Shawn Spears. The top brass was led by AEW president Tony Khan. He dished out a Stone Cold Steve Austin Stunner to Spears. It took place after Spears’ match against Joey Janela who was dressed as Santa Claus.

Also Read | Tony Khan Reacts To CM Punk Tagging Him And Vince McMahon On Twitter

After Tony Khan, wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Aubrey Edwards (referee) and Joey Janela hit Spears with Stunners. Edwards also reposted a tweet from fans which features the referee delivering a Stone Cold Steve Austin Stunner to Spears. The referee is seen celebrating with a White Claw after performing the move. In another video, Dustin is seen helping Khan up after the Big Boss delivered the Stunner.

Also Read | WWE: Randy Orton Embroiled In A Huge Social Media Spat With AEW Founder Tony Khan

Also Read | Randy Orton's 'N Word' Causes Mayhem, AEW Founder Tony Khan And Fans Slam WWE Star

Tony Khan celebrates Stone Cold Steve Austin birthday

The whole segment, which happened after the show shoot was wrapped up, was an ode to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin celebrated his 55th birthday on December 18.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Is 'my Idol', Says Goldberg On The Broken Skull Sessions

Also Read | WATCH: Goldberg Talks About Being Called Rival Stone Cold Steve Austin's 'copycat' In WWE

Meanwhile, the receiver of those Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunners – Shawn Spears is one of the most dastardly heels of AEW. He made his debut on the promotions in May and competed at a Double or Nothing event in Casino Battle Royale. He earned his heel status by hitting Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest with a steel chair. Spears started a feud with Janela after the latter disrespected Tully Blanchard, Spears’ manager. Spears won against Janela at AEW Full Gear.

Also Read | Goldberg To Get Candid With Stone Cold On Broken Skull Sessions After TLC

Tony Khan gives a Stunner to Shawn Spears after #AEWDynamite goes off air! 😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 awesome time in Corpus Christi tonight! @CodyRhodes @JANELABABY @dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/s6OkbAQt4A — [Jose] ホセ 𓅓 (@mancillas_jose) December 19, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Kevin Owens Wants To Recreate The Steve Austin's 'Stunner', The Legend Responds

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirms Legendary WWE Superstar For 'The Broken Skull Sessions'