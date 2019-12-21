WWE Superstars Joined By Randy Orton For Abusing AEW Dynamite's Botch Segment On Twitter

WWE superstar Randy Orton is known to trash talk people on Twitter and recently he slammed the ending segment of AEW Dynamite where 'The Dark Order' was seen brutally criticising The Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite. It all started when former WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Trish Stratus shared a video of the botch segment and slammed the show. In the segment, a member of 'The Dark Order' can be seen throwing fake punches at Dustin Rhodes as the camera was panning across the ring.

Mark Henry went further and revealed that his person should be fired. In a series of tweets, Randy Orton revealed that the man wearing the mask has no idea of where the camera is, which is a big mistake and suggested that he should leave the business. 'The Viper' also revealed that the most important aspect of the wrestling business is to know how to throw a punch. A few days ago, Randy Orton went viral to trash former United States Champion AJ Styles and The O.C. with a series of tweets.

Randy Orton's latest tweet

He apparently is a seasoned vet and is used to live tv and just assumed that the camera to his left was the one with that red dot thingy on it for those horrendous fucking punches #workonyourpunchkid https://t.co/GdQTNS10Bj — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019

Or quit the buisness cuz you’re the drizzling shits https://t.co/3fUZXpGuzx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019

....or you can come to the top company and I’ll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a fucking 🤛🏼 https://t.co/Xvu78WoqXv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019

