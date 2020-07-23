AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho And Jake Hager Score Wins; Cody Defeats Eddie Kingston

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho teamed up with Jake Hager to take on the Jurassic Express in the main event. AEW TNT Champion Cody also made his way to the ring as he defended his title against Eddie Kingston in a singles match. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like MJF vs Griff Garrison, The Butcher and Blade vs Young Bucks, Alan Angels vs Adam Page, and others. Several major AEW superstars like Kenny Omega, Santana, Ortiz and Orange Cassidy also made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Also Read l AEW Dynamite highlights: Jon Moxley pulls out of AEW Dynamite due to possible COVID-19 exposure

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: AEW TNT Champion Cody defeats Eddie Kingston to retain his title

AEW TNT Champion Cody kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite by announcing that he’s ready to defend his title against anyone in the locker room. Eddie Kingston made his way into the ring accepted Cody’s open challenge. The indie veteran delivered a promo before asking Cody to make it a no-disqualification match. The Champion agreed and signalled to the referee to start the match.

Eddie Kingston attacked Cody, as soon as the bell rang, and quickly took him out by delivering some vicious chops. The AEW TNT Champion fired back and hit Kingston with the Disaster Kick followed by a suicide dive. Cody then started targeting Kingston’s injured knee, but the challenger delivered a low blow to get away from the champion. He powerbombed Cody into a pile of thumbtacks, but the American Nightmare recovered and trapped him in the Figure-Four to get the win.

AEW Dynamite Grades: B

Also Read l AEW Dynamite Results: Mike Tyson issues stern warning to Chris Jericho after surprise brawl on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite results: Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeat Jurassic Express

Luchasaurus tried to take control early, but Jake Hager grounded him with the help of Chris Jericho. The Inner Circle members then punished Jungle Boy and scored a number of near-falls. Luchasaurus tried to fight back, but a distraction by Santana and Ortiz caused Chris Jericho to take over. Jericho then hit Luchasaurus with the Codebreaker to win the match. Sammy Guevara then made his return and tried to help The Inner Circle in punishing the Jurassic Express, but Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came out to even the odds.

AEW Dynamite Grades: B+

Also Read l AEW Dynamite highlights: Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo appear in AEW and spark a brawl with Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite results: All matches/segments that happened this week

AEW TNT Champion Cody defeats Eddie Kingston to retain his title

MJF (with Wardlow) defeats Griff Garrison

Young Bucks defeat The Butcher and The Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Diamante defeats Ivelisse

Adam ‘Hangman’ Page defeats Five (Alan Angels)

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeat Jurassic Express

Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs Evil Uno and Grayson announced for next week

Hikaru Shida vs Diamante announced for next week

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage and Ricky Starks announced for next week

Cody to defend his AEW TNT Championship next week

Also Read l AEW Dynamite highlights: Mike Tyson shocks fans after yawning during title match at AEW Double or Nothing

Image Source: AEW/Twitter