AEW Dynamite Results: Omega And Page Retain Their Title; Allin And Moxley Win Too

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teamed up with Darby Allin to take down the duo of Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Tornado Tag Team Match. AEW World Tag-Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam ‘Hangman’ Page also made their way to the ring as they defeated The Dark Order's Stu Grayson and Evil Uno to retain their titles. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Best Friends and Jurassic Express vs Inner Circle, Cody vs Warhorse, Hikaru Shida vs Diamante and others. Several major AEW superstars like Chris Jericho, Cody, Matt Cardona and Orange Cassidy also made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: AEW Tag Team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeat The Dark Order to retain their title

Hangman Page attacked The Dark Order's Stu Grayson and Evil Uno before the bell. The Champion outwrestled their opponents even after the match officially started, but Evil Uno soon downed Page to seize control. The Dark Order punished the champions for a couple of minutes before Kenny Omega took down Uno with a German Suplex. Later in the match, Omega hit Uno with snapdragon and Page obliterated Grayson with a lariat.

The two then delivered a Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger combo to their opponents to win the match and retain their championship. After the match, Brodie Lee ordered his minions to attacks Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, but The Young Bucks and FTR ran in to make the save.

AEW Dynamite Grades: B

AEW Dynamite results: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks punished Darby Allin and came very close to take the win. However, Jon Moxley came in for the save and took over the match. Darby Allin grounded Ricky Starks and joined his partner to deliver a Coffin Drop/DDT combo to Brian Cage. The two then punished Starks and Allin attacked him with his skateboard to secure the win. After the match, Darby Allin stared Jon Moxley down as commentators revealed that the two will face each other next week for the AEW Championship.

AEW Dynamite Grades: B

Best Friends and Jurassic Express defeat Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Match (AEW Dynamite Grades: B)

Cody defeats Warhorse to retain his TNT Championship (AEW Dynamite Grades: B+)

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeat The Dark Order, retain their AEW Tag Team championship (AEW Dynamite Grades: B)

Hikaru Shida defeats Diamante (AEW Dynamite Grades: C)

MJF calls out AEW World champion Jon Moxley (AEW Dynamite Grades: A)

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Tornado Tag Team Match (AEW Dynamite Grades: B)

