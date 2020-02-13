AEW Dynamite Results: Jeff Cobb Makes Debut, Nyla Rose Crowned New Women's Champion

The recent episode of AEW Dynamite was a power-packed show that featured exciting matchups. Firstly, for the AEW Women’s Championship between the champ Riho and Nyla Rose and secondly, the AEW tag champs defended their title against SoCal Uncensored (SCU). The main event saw Jon Moxley take on Inner Circle's Santana and an unexpected debut from Jeff Cobb.

AEW Dynamite results: Kenny Omega and 'Handman' Adam Page beat SCU to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Kenny Omega and Frankie Kazarian started off the match with SCU dominating the early stages of the match. However, the champs soon found a way back to the match, making the contest even. Kenny Omega got the opportunity to lock in a Kotaro Crusher on Kazarian, which was followed by a Fallaway Slam by Adam Page on Scorpion Sky. The climax of the match saw a lot of back and forth action with the champions emerging victorious after hitting a V-Trigger/Buckshot Lariat on Sky for the win.

AEW Dynamite results: Nyla Rose beat Riho to claim the AEW Women's Championship

The second championship match of the night saw Nyla Rose beat inaugural champion Riho for the title. The champ started the match with a powerful jumping knee before trying to execute a slam in the challenger. Riho continued dominating the match, dropping Nyla Rose out of the ring. But the momentum shifted quickly allowing Rose to hit Riho with an avalanche Death Valley driver for a near fall. Nyla Rose finished off the match after delivering a Spear followed by a sit-out powerbomb for the win.

AEW Dynamite results: Jon Moxley beat Santana (with Ortiz)

The main event of the show saw Jon Moxley face Inner Circle member Santana with Ortiz present ringside. Even before the bell rung, Moxley and Santana started fighting in the crowd. Jon Moxley sends Santana through the barricade before pulling the latter into the ring to start the match.

One-eyed Jon Moxley dominated the match in spite of some regular interruptions by Ortiz. Moxley hit Santana with a clothesline before climbing onto the ropes. Just as Moxley was about to jump, Ortiz spits some alcohol in his eye. This allowed Santana to get back in the match and deliver a running cannonball to Moxley. Moxley used a cheap trick of his own and poked a thumb at Santana's eye to hit a Paradigm Shift for the win.

AEW Dynamite results: Jeff Cobb and Inner Circle dismantle Jon Moxley after the match

As soon as the match concluded, Ortiz came from behind to attack Jon Moxley. Soon the rest of the Inner Circle made their way into the ring to attack Moxley. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho then swerved the crowd when he called out Jeff Cobb in the closing stages of the episode. A former Olympian, Jeff Cobb made his AEW debut in a dominating fashion, laying waste on Moxley with his 'Tour of the Islands' finisher.

Jon Moxley will face Jeff Cobb next week on AEW Dynamite.

