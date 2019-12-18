The Debate
WWE NXT And AEW Dynamite To Air Their Openers Commercial-free On December 18

WWE News

AEW and WWE NXT have come up with an exciting build-up for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Both the firms will air their openers commercial-free. Read on for more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE NXT

AEW and WWE will be gearing for their last show of 2019. They have come up with an exciting build-up for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT as both the firms will air their openers commercial-free. Adam Cole will go head to head against Finn Balor in the opening segment of WWE NXT for the NXT championship title. On the other hand, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are all set to take on the Luchas Bros on AEW Dynamite.

Also Read | WWE NXT: Watch Finn Balor Defeat Lee And Ciampa, To Face Adam Cole For NXT Championship

Also Read | WWE NXT: Angel Garza Proposes To Girlfriend After Becoming The NXT Cruiserweight Champion

AEW Dynamite and NXT are very close to each other in terms of TRP ratings. Both of them will not give up on keeping up the ratings. Also in WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley will go head to head against Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

Also Read | WWE NXT Defeats AEW Dynamite In Viewership Ratings For First Time In Months

Also Read | AEW Dynamite Slams WWE NXT In Recent Advertisement For TNT

Meanwhile, all wrestlers participating in the opening segments are former Bullet Club members. Balor, who is known as Prince Devitt, founded the NJPW stable. On the other hand, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole have had a history as it was Kenny Omega who kicked Adam Cole out of the Bullet Club.

Also Read | WWE NXT Highlights: Finn Balor Dominates, Angel Garza Proposes To Girlfriend After Win

Also Read | WWE NXT Highlights: Shayna Baszler Gives Rhea Ripley A Women’s Title Match; Lee Pins Cole

Watch Kenny Omega fires Adam Cole from Bullet Club

 
