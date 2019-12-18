WWE NXT And AEW Dynamite To Air Their Openers Commercial-free On December 18

AEW and WWE will be gearing for their last show of 2019. They have come up with an exciting build-up for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT as both the firms will air their openers commercial-free. Adam Cole will go head to head against Finn Balor in the opening segment of WWE NXT for the NXT championship title. On the other hand, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are all set to take on the Luchas Bros on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite and NXT are very close to each other in terms of TRP ratings. Both of them will not give up on keeping up the ratings. Also in WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley will go head to head against Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

Kicking off #AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, it’s a dream tag team match as #TheLuchaBrothers face Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page, and as always - it will be commercial-free!



Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or get your tickets for Corpus Christi at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/AxUdQ5eg2z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, all wrestlers participating in the opening segments are former Bullet Club members. Balor, who is known as Prince Devitt, founded the NJPW stable. On the other hand, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole have had a history as it was Kenny Omega who kicked Adam Cole out of the Bullet Club.

