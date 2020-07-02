Chris Jericho Claims He's Responsible For Bringing Jon Moxley And Matt Hardy To AEW

Chris Jericho was one of the first major signings by Tony Khan’s AEW, and he played a crucial role in quickly putting the new wrestling company on the map. Since day one, Chris Jericho attracted huge crowds to the arena and his in-ring rivalry with Kenny Omega forced people to sit up and take notice of AEW. With his unique character and charisma, Chris Jericho proved why he deserved to be the inaugural AEW World Champion and the locker room leader.

However, Chris Jericho’s value and impact are not restricted to the AEW ring. In the past, Chris Jericho has been a major figure in bringing several big-named superstars to the company. Recently, while talking to AEW superstar Luther on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, 'Le Champion' revealed that he is the one responsible for bringing wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager and others to AEW.

“I brought in five guys here: (Jon) Moxley, Dean Malenko, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager and you (Luther). That's it. That's a pretty good fu***** track record,” said Chris Jericho.

Superstars who left WWE for AEW: How Jon Moxley turned out to be a huge game-changer for AEW

Just like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy and Jake Hager are former WWE champions, who left the company after having creative differences with WWE officials. Jon Moxley turned out to be a huge game-changer for AEW as his feud with Chris Jericho was loved by fans and critics alike. Moxley went on to defeat Chris Jericho at the Revolution 2020 PPV, and become the new AEW World Champion. In the process, he ended Jericho's inaugural AEW World Championship reign after 182 days. Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion and is set to face Brian Cage in the upcoming Fight for the Fallen event.

The Young Bucks praise Chris Jericho

AEW superstars The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) recently spoke to Sports Illustrated where they praised Chris Jericho and revealed the role Y2J played in AEW’s success. Nick Jackson hailed Chris Jericho as "the Hulk Hogan of AEW" and called him a "true inspiration". Jackson added that even though Chris Jericho has been wrestling for close to 30 years, he still wants to fight. “I always call him our Hulk Hogan, He’s done it all, and there is something about that. Even though he has been in the business for 30 years or so, he still wants to give back,” said The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson.

Image Courtesy: AEW.com