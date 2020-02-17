AEW News: Nyla Rose Has Become The First Transgender Wrestler To Win A Major Title

Nyla Rose, popularly known as ‘The Beast’, has etched her name in history books by becoming the first transgender competitor to hold a major title at AEW Dynamite. Nyla Rose and Riho faced each other for the world title on Wednesday. By the end of the night, Nyla Rose emerged as the superior performer. No wonder, the entire wrestling universe is stunned after Nyla’s incredible accomplishment.

AEW News: Nyla Rose becomes the first transgender wrestler to win a major title

This week’s AEW Dynamite took place at Austin. Nyla Rose silenced her critics in one of the best ways possible. The 37-year-old had to face a lot of criticism (on social media mostly) for becoming the first openly transgender contestant to sign a deal with AEW in February.

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross announced her victory with a gaffe. He said, “Nyla Rose is the KING of the mountain.” A lot of wrestling fans believe that Jim Ross should have referred to her as 'The Queen'. However, Nyla Rose is absolutely unaffected by it. The AEW champion is happy about her achievement and she wants to defend her title in the upcoming events.

The first transgender champion of AEW proved that she is indeed a strong personality. Even in the past, Nyla Rose has always talked about being criticised on social media platforms. During an interview to Ring the Belle, Nyla Rose spoke about the backlash and said, “I feel like a lot of people are kind of projecting their own unhappiness on to me and using me as an outlet, a punching bag if you will.”

She also stunned the audiences during the interview by saying, “Some people are a little bit confused. Because for some reason a lot of male fans when they watch wrestling, they judge how good it is by how funny their pants feel. So when I come on the TV and their pants feel tingly, they get a little confusing. I get that, but it’s ok.”

(Image courtesy: AEW Twitter)