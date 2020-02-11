Vince McMahon Rejected By Chris Jericho After Successful Transition From WWE To AEW

AEW made its debut in 2019 and Chris Jericho signing up for the brand gave it a huge boost. The former WWE Champion left the Vince McMahon-owned brand in 2018 and was introduced as the Le Champion of AEW. Shortly afterwards, Chris Jericho signed full-time performers on a three-year contract with AEW. The contract was later extended. Chris Jericho started a rivalry with Kenny Omega and went on to become the AEW World Champion. Many of Chris Jericho’s fans were happy to see the change, but according to some, WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE officials were not that happy.

Also Read l WWE allegedly has no back-up plan if Chairman Vince McMahon passes away

Recently, while talking about Vince McMahon at Talk Is Jericho, the former WWE Champion revealed that after he joined AEW, Vince McMahon and WWE officials approached him many times. Jericho revealed that the WWE CEO wanted him to leave AEW and return to WWE. In response, Chris Jericho said that he can’t do it because he has signed the contract with AEW.

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel. I’m with AEW because Vince went, ‘go.’ And then, when I went, he went, ‘did you sign the contract?’ I said, ‘well, yeah.’ He said, ‘can you get out of it?’ ‘No! You told me to sign it!’”

Also Read l 'Becky Lynch is just getting started': Vince McMahon wishes 'The Man' on her birthday

Chris Jericho reveals reason behind leaving WWE

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) world champion Chris Jericho was recently interviewed at a wrestling podcast where he shed some light on the circumstances leading to his departure from the WWE in recent times. Jericho started off by talking about the event leading up to WrestleMania 33. He revealed that he was originally supposed to fight the then Universal Champion Kevin Owens for the title at the main event of WrestleMania.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre hugs and thanks Vince McMahon after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Jericho revealed that the whole storyline between him and Owens was well crafted and was supposed to end at WrestleMania but it was cut short when Lesnar decided to fight Goldberg at the main event. WWE officials then decided to keep the rematch of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at the greatest stage of all time, so the belt was switched to Goldberg at Fastlane and Jericho vs. Owens was scraped off. Jericho felt insulted with the treatment he received, which made him consider quitting WWE.

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers