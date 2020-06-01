Dana White Claims Jon Jones Could Have Been The LeBron James Of UFC

The on-going feud between UFC president Dana White and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones seems nowhere close to ending, as the UFC champion vowed to relinquish his title and quit the promotion this past weekend. Following a failed heavyweight debut opposite Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones has been aiming barbs at Dana White for his “bad business decisions”. However, the UFC president responded and claimed that it would be “absurd” to pay $15 million or $30 million to Jon Jones for a single fight, despite labelling Jones as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Jon Jones then lost his patience and took to Twitter to explain the entire scenario to MMA fans. He also bid adieu to his light heavyweight title. UFC President Dana White made a statement in the post-fight segment of UFC Fight Night ‘Woodley vs Burns’ and stated that Jon Jones could have been the “LeBron James” of MMA, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

UFC: Dana White says Jon Jones could have been the “LeBron James” of MMA

In the post-fight press conference of UFC Fight Night ‘Woodley vs Burns’, Dana White was asked to give details of the ongoing turmoil between him and Jon Jones. After being accused of lying to the fans by Jon Jones, Dana White explained that there is no point in lying to the MMA fanbase. Although the UFC president expressed his interest in setting up a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, Dana White appeared to be unwilling to pay $30 million to the current UFC light heavyweight champion for the fight.

According to Dana White, Jon Jones and White’s lawyer had already discussed the matter and they have seemingly settled it between them. However, Dana White also claimed that he couldn't care less about the ongoing feud between him and Jones. “Jon Jones and I have always had this, you know. I’m always looking at what Jon Jones could have been. He could have been the LeBron (LeBron James) of the sport, he could have been that big. The stuff that he’s been through to think he can show up and demand $15 million or 20 or 30. It’s crazy,” said UFC president Dana White.

