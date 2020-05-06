Mike Tyson Receives $1 Million Offer To Face Ex-rugby Player Sonny Bills Williams: Report

Mike Tyson recently announced that he is eyeing a return to the boxing ring to compete in a fight for charity, and has already been training for the past three weeks. MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro is guiding Mike Tyson for his comeback and in a recent interview with ESPN, Cordeiro stated that Mike Tyson is still capable of knocking down eminent heavyweight boxers of the modern era. While Mike Tyson’s opponent is yet to be confirmed, the reformed ‘Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ has reportedly received a lucrative offer of $1 million to face rugby legend, Sonny Bill Williams.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson receives an offer of $1million to face Sonny Bill Williams

Promoter Brian Amatruda has reportedly offered $1 million to Mike Tyson as he wants the former WBC heavyweight champion to go up against former rugby league players Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen. The return of Mike Tyson is being met with massive anticipation and it appears that Brian Amatruda does not want to miss the opportunity as he has already planned a structure for the contest. While interacting with Daily Mail, Brian Amatruda said that he has planned to host ‘Mike Tyson boxing return’ at Melbourne Arena where he expects to get over 10,000 spectators. The Australian promoter is also considering Prince Park, where they reportedly gathered 30,000 spectators for the ‘Jeff Fenech vs Azumah Nelson’ fight.

During the interview, Amatruda also claimed that Mike Tyson might be 53 years old but he is still a huge name and any one of the ex-rugby players from Sonny Bill Williams, Paul Gallen, or Barry Hall would love to have a go at Mike Tyson. “I'd make it part of a card with a world title fight. It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event. The first thing I did was contact (celebrity agent) Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million.” said Amatruda.

Image Credits: Sonny Bill Williams Instagram and AP