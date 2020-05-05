Mike Tyson's Trainer Claims His Family Flashed Before His Eyes While Training With Tyson

Former Heavyweight World Champion Mike Tyson showed that he is still in peak shape at the age of 53 as he was recently spotted in an intense training session with his trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Mike Tyson is reportedly planning to step back in the boxing ring and the 53-year-old wants to compete in a four-round exhibition bout to raise funding for the charity. Though Mike Tyson is yet to finalise his opponent for the planned return, there are rumours that Tyson Fury could possibly be his opponent. However, Mike Tyson showed that it will be an intimidating affair for anyone who steps into the boxing ring with him as his trainer Rafael Cordeiro explained that he was terrified when Mike Tyson was throwing jabs at during training.

Mike Tyson trainer Rafael Cordeiro reveals he was terrified with the 53-year-old

Mike Tyson is billed as one of the greatest hitters of all time in the history of heavyweight boxing and it appears ‘Iron Mike’ has not lost his abilities even at the age of 53. A few days ago, Mike Tyson took social media by storm after he posted a clip of his training session where he was spotted throwing furious punches at his trainer. Netizens flocked to social media to express their love and awe towards Mike Tyson. While it appeared to be business as usual for Mike Tyson, Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro claimed it was absolutely terrifying for him as he said that his family flashed before his eyes as he saw Mike Tyson landing the right jab.

“The first time I saw right hook coming, I saw my life (flash before my eyes), I saw my wife, my daughters, my dog,” told Rafael Cordeiro to ESPN.

Mike Tyson last competed in 2005 against Kevin McBride and retired from the sport after facing a humiliating defeat. The loss against McBride handed Mike Tyson his second consecutive loss and the former World champion decided to hang up his gloves. However, after 15 long years, Mike Tyson seemingly has the urge to compete inside the ring as he is already eyeing a return.

Mike Tyson Boxing Career: Fights - 56, Wins - 50 (44 knockouts), Losses - 6

