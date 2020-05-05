Mike Tyson's Trainer Claims Former Champion Needs 6 Months Of Training To Fight Anyone

It has been over 15 years since Mike Tyson last competed in a professional boxing fight. However, the 53-year-old’s new trainer believes that Mike Tyson requires just six months of training before fighting ‘anyone’ from the current heavyweight roster. A few days ago, Mike Tyson was spotted in an intense sparring session with trainer Rafael Cordeiro, and a 53-year-old Mike Tyson displayed the same power in his punch as he did during his professional career. While Mike Tyson is yet to announce his opponent, he has already declared his return to the boxing ring for a four-round exhibition bout.

Mike Tyson trainer feels he just needs 6 weeks of training to fight anyone

While interacting with ESPN, Mike Tyson’s trainer Rafael Cordeiro claimed that he initially doubted Tyson. According to Rafael, he did not expect Mike Tyson to be so fit since the former WBC Heavyweight Champion has been out of the sport for almost 15 years. However, as soon as they started sparring, Mike Tyson appeared to be a different specimen as he went on to land deadly jabs on his trainer. The possessor of 44 knockout victories hit his trainer so hard that Rafael Cordeiro claimed he saw flashes of his wife, children, and his dog before his eyes as soon as Mike Tyson started to swing for the fences.

Tyson’s trainer also clarified that even though Mike Tyson is 53 years old, he still holds all the abilities to knock down any eminent heavyweight boxer from the modern era. However, not every boxer agrees with the statement. Boxing veteran George Foreman recently said that Mike Tyson has done a lot for the boxing community and he does not need to do anything more at this stage, but ‘The Big George’ went on to urge Mike Tyson to call off his return.

Mike Tyson boxing career and Mike Tyson trainer

Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time with an illustrious boxing career of 50 wins and 6 losses. He grabbed the World Heavyweight title at the age of 20 and is still the youngest man to do so. Here’s a glimpse of some of the best moments in the Mike Tyson boxing career.

