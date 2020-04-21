Mike Tyson Opens Up On Serious Struggles Of Being A Heavyweight Boxer

Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the most intimidating heavyweight boxers to have ever stepped inside the ring but his recent admission to American actor Kenan Thompson has stunned a number of boxing fans. Mike Tyson recently claimed that he used to get nervous before each of his fights and never thought that he could have handled the life of a fighter. Tyson's admission comes as a surprise to boxing fans since Mike Tyson has always exhibited the 'bad boy' persona throughout his career.

Also Read | Mike Tyson career: Mike Tyson Reveals He Regrets His Decision To Domesticate Tigers In His Home

Mike Tyson heavyweight boxing: Mike Tyson reveals the only thing he was concerned about while boxing

Mike Tyson was just 20 years old when he defeated Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion of the world. The feat achieved by Mike Tyson still stands strong in the history of boxing but 33 years later, Mike Tyson has explained the only thing he feared as a heavyweight boxer. According to Mike Tyson, it takes a lot to be a fighter and more than athleticism, a man needs morals and mental strength. The retired boxing legend also said that being nervous is a part of life and he always used to get nervous before stepping inside the boxing ring.

'You always get nervous. I'm nervous now. That's just part of life. I believe from my experience that the feeling is a natural defence mechanism. You rise to the occasion or you freeze. You learn to deal with that.' said Mike Tyson.

Also Read | Mike Tyson career: Mike Tyson Once Offered A Zookeeper $10,000 To Let Him Fight A Silverback Gorilla

Mike Tyson boxing record and Mike Tyson career

Mike Tyson boasts a professional boxing record of 50 wins and six losses. In those 50 wins, Mike Tyson won 44 fights via knockout and is considered to be one of the greatest of all time in the sport of boxing. Mike Tyson retired in 2006 but is still closely associated with the sport and he is often spotted advising young boxers and MMA fighters.

Also Read | Mike Tyson career: Whose Ear Did Mike Tyson Bite Off In 1997? Throwback To The Infamous 'Bite Fight'

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing record: Mike Tyson Reveals The Only Thing He Is Worried About In A Street Fight

(Image courtesy: YouTube)