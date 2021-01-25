Tom Brady Vs Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl Will Set H2H Record Straight As Star QBs Clash

The greatest NFL quarterback will take on the man who could perhaps challenge his legacy, as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will collide in the Super Bowl in two weeks' time. Mahomes will be picking up his second consecutive Super Bowl experience as defending champions Kansas City Chiefs look to retain their title. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they made it to the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season, which will be Brady's 10th Superbowl appearance.

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Star quarterbacks set to face off after Bucs vs Chiefs Super Bowl clash

The Tampa Bay Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out for the Super Bowl title in two weeks' time in a clash that will pit Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes. The former has cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL and will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance when he leads the Buccaneers out at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 7th. Brady had ended his 20-year sojourn with the New England Patriots in the summer and defied all doubts surrounding his age and capabilities, leading Tampa to their first Super Bowl since 2002.

Mahomes vs Brady.

Chiefs vs Bucs.



Super Bowl LV is going to be special. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/n3SVMCl2jX — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 25, 2021

As for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star has made giant strides since being picked as 10th overall in the NFL 2017 draft. After a slow first season, the quarterback became the NFL MVP in 2018, and while he did slow down again, he was back to his best in the Super Bowl as the Chiefs lifted the title last year. The 25-year-old has again led Kansas City to the Super Bowl, braving concussion and an injured toe, and will face off against Brady, whose legacy he aims at. Mahomes is already regarded as the finest quarterback in the NFL at the present time, but emulating Brady's records and achievements is easier said than done.

As for the Tom Brady vs Mahomes H2H record, both are currently tied at 2-2. However, Mahomes has the statistical advantage, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions compared with Brady’s six touchdowns and five interceptions. The Chiefs led by Mahomes are looking to become the first club to retain the Super Bowl championship. Brady himself guided the New England Patriots to back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Patriots had then defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, who were coached by current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

