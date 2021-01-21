Amanda Gorman: Meet Youngest Person To Participate In US Presidential Inauguration

Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old girl hailing from California made history on January 20 after she became the youngest person ever to participate in US’ presidential inauguration. The Los Angeles native left people captivated with her rendition of “The Hill We Climb,” a work about unity, healing and perseverance. In her beautifully crafted work, she called Biden’s presidency as a “dawn” wherein “a skinny black girl, descendants of the slaves and raised by a single mother could dream of becoming the President.”

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Who is Amanda Gorman?

The young prodigy rose to fame in 2014 after she was named Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles. Her first book titled The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough was released the following year. Two years later, the young poetess added another feather to her cap as she received the title of country’s first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate.

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

Gorman, who has read previously at recited at government events was spotted by First Lady Jill Biden who then asked her to write something to recite at the inaugural ceremony. According to reports, the 22 years old was halfway down her composition on January 6 when Trump supporters tried to uproot the Capitol complex. However, instead of being perplexed by the situation, she found a rekindled inspiration to complete her work.

“That day gave me a second wave of energy to finish the poem,” Gorman told The Associated Press last week. She referenced the deadly riot in her work, saying: “We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.” “And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.”

Wasn't @TheAmandaGorman’s poem just stunning? She's promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait. pic.twitter.com/rahEClc6k2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. In his address, he highlighted the importance of democracy and unity. He pledged to not merely lead by the “example of our power, but by the power of our example.''

