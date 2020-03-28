Tyson Fury Shares Adorable Moment With Wife Paris Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

WBC Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury started off 2020 on a good note as he went on to defeat Deontay Wilder for the WBC title in one of the biggest fights of his career. After tasting the first and only defeat of his boxing career, Deontay Wilder exercised his rematch clause and ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ was expected to go down by the end of July 2020. However, the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus has forced the entire world into lockdown since. ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’, therefore, also had to be postponed. However, Tyson Fury is still making headlines by spreading awareness about coronavirus during the UK lockdown. Fury recently posted a video of his ‘family time’ with wife Paris Fury, asking the netizens to stay indoors.

UK lockdown: Tyson Fury spends time with family amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Tyson Fury posted this video from his official Instagram handle in which is seen camping with wife Paris Fury. The caption of the post says, “Having a night around the campfire in the dark, @parisfury with the family life doesn’t get much better. Stay safe, people”. Two days ago, Tyson Fury posted another video in which he was spotted lifting his wife Paris Fury while taking a walk around their house.

UK lockdown: Tyson Fury addresses UK lockdown amidst Coronavirus outbreak

The undefeated Tyson Fury is taking an active part in making people aware of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, Tyson Fury posted a video in which he supported the UK lockdown and advised his countrymen to do the same. The WBC Heavyweight champion said that the medical crisis can only be overcome if everyone comes together to beat the pandemic.

(Image courtesy: Paris Fury Instagram)