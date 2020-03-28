The Debate
Tyson Fury Shares Adorable Moment With Wife Paris Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

other sports

Tyson Fury posted an adorable video with his wife Paris amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Fury also urged people to support the UK lockdown.

Tyson Fury

WBC Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury started off 2020 on a good note as he went on to defeat Deontay Wilder for the WBC title in one of the biggest fights of his career. After tasting the first and only defeat of his boxing career, Deontay Wilder exercised his rematch clause and ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ was expected to go down by the end of July 2020. However, the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus has forced the entire world into lockdown since. ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’, therefore, also had to be postponed. However, Tyson Fury is still making headlines by spreading awareness about coronavirus during the UK lockdown. Fury recently posted a video of his ‘family time’ with wife Paris Fury, asking the netizens to stay indoors.

Also Read | Tyson Fury next fight: Deontay Wilder Exercises Rematch Clause Vs Tyson Fury With 3rd Fight Expected In July 2020

UK lockdown: Tyson Fury spends time with family amidst Coronavirus outbreak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on

Tyson Fury posted this video from his official Instagram handle in which is seen camping with wife Paris Fury. The caption of the post says, “Having a night around the campfire in the dark, @parisfury with the family life doesn’t get much better. Stay safe, people”. Two days ago, Tyson Fury posted another video in which he was spotted lifting his wife Paris Fury while taking a walk around their house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on

Also Read | Tyson Fury next fight? Tyson Fury Advises Countrymen To Stay Home During UK Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

UK lockdown: Tyson Fury addresses UK lockdown amidst Coronavirus outbreak

The undefeated Tyson Fury is taking an active part in making people aware of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, Tyson Fury posted a video in which he supported the UK lockdown and advised his countrymen to do the same. The WBC Heavyweight champion said that the medical crisis can only be overcome if everyone comes together to beat the pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on

Also Read | Tyson Fury Net Worth, Salary, Earnings From Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Also Read | Conor McGregor Return Date Set To A Week Before Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 3

(Image courtesy: Paris Fury Instagram)

