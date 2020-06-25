Amir Khan Pays Respect To UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov In Latest IG Post

Boxers and UFC fighters have indulged in some cross-brand promotion with a view to increasing the fanbase of the combat sports community. Throughout the years, both leagues have produced several household names who have brought massive attention towards their respective sports. Former WBA welterweight champion Amir Khan and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most popular athletes who have transcended their respective sports and enhanced their global appeal. Amir Khan recently acknowledged the moment when Khabib Nurmagomedov paid a visit to the MGM Grand to witness Khan’s performance live in 2014.

Amir Khan pays respect to UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Boxing veteran Amir Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov this week. Khabib was yet to become a UFC champion back in 2014 when he decided to pay a visit to the MGM Grand to witness ‘Amir Khan vs Devon Alexander’ live. To acknowledge the moment, Amir Khan posted a picture of the current UFC lightweight champion's visit six years later and thrilled a number of combat sports followers.

Amir Khan went on to win the WBA Silver Welterweight title that night as he managed to outbox and outfox Devon Alexander for all 12 rounds in the contest. Immediately after winning the fight via unanimous decision, Amir Khan called Floyd Mayweather out for an in-ring bout. However, Mayweather never responded to that offer and Amir Khan went on to hint at retirement this year, despite not facing boxing greats of his era like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

UFC news: Khabib UFC return

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be back to defend his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje on his return to UFC action. However, the date and venue of Khabib’s UFC return are yet to be finalised on paper. There are reports that the Dagestani is looking forward to making a comeback by the end of September. Khabib Nurmagomedov currently boasts a 28-0 win-loss record in MMA and will be looking forward to making it 29-0 in his upcoming fight against Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje.

Image courtesy: Amir Khan Instagram