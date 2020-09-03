Amir Khan Once Again Accuses Kell Brook Of "running Away" From A Fight

Amir Khan once again took a hit at Kell Brook this week, accusing his arch-rival of “avoiding” a mega-fight against him. Amir Khan and Kell Brook have been going back and forth for years but have never faced each other in the boxing ring. In 2018, Amir Khan signed a three-match contract with Matchroom Boxing, with the final bout expected to be against Brook. However, that failed to materialise as Khan opted to fight Terence Crawford, where he was stopped in six rounds by the WBO welterweight champion.

Also Read l Boxing news: Evander Holyfield boasts stellar transformation as talk of boxing return gathers pace

Amir Khan, who has not fought since June 2019, recently talked to Fight Hub TV where he revealed why a fight with Kell Brook never materialised and claimed that he’ll go after Manny Pacquiao if he’s given a chance to pick his next opponent. Amir Khan claimed that Kell Brook is "going nowhere" and the two could fight in the future. “At this time we're talking to the likes of Kell Brook, there's Manny Pacquiao. My first choice would be Manny Pacquiao, he's such a legend in the sport,” Amir Khan added.

Also Read l Boxing news: Mike Tyson participates in intense training session with Kurt Angle

Amir Khan on why Khan vs Brook never happened

Amir Khan claimed that he was supposed to fight Kell Brook after Phil Lo Greco, but the latter moved up to 154lb (super welterweight) and that’s why he ended up fighting Terence Crawford. Amir Khan stated that people thought he was running from the fight, but in reality, it was Kell Brook. Amir Khan added that Kell Brook is scared of him, which is why he moved up in the weight class. Amir Khan then asked his rival to make it clear that he doesn’t want to fight him.

“It made people feel like it’s me, the one running away from him. But it’s not because it’s Kell Brook who has, in a way, has not said he wants to fight me but moves up a weight and just avoids the fight, keeps avoiding the fight in different ways, you know, instead of verbally saying ‘I don’t want to fight you.’ He’s avoiding it by moving up in weight. By moving up in weight he shows he doesn’t want to fight me.”

Also Read l Boxing news: Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder amid speculation of trilogy fight getting postponed

Also Read l Boxing news: Tyson fires warning to Roy after obliterating training mitts with 5-punch combo

Image credits: Amir Khan/ Instagram