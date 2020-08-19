Evander Holyfield Boasts Stellar Transformation As Talk Of Boxing Return Gathers Pace

Evander Holyfield has stepped up his training routine in recent weeks as he aims to follow in the footsteps of his former foe, Mike Tyson, with a return to the ring later this year or next year. Nine years after his last fight, Holyfield looks set to grace the boxing ring once more, albeit for an exhibition bout.

Evander Holyfield training routine

The 57-year-old recently shared snippets of his training routine on social media where showed off his form, threw a few punches and hinted he means business. While the veteran did appear a bit sluggish, Holyfield's transformation following in the footsteps of Mike Tyson has been more than impressive. Holyfield wrote in the caption that he currently weighs 215lbs, right where he wants to be for his return.

Earlier this week, the former world champ flaunted his abs in a similar Instagram post:

The Real Deal is currently training with former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. He has been utilising several training regimes like gruelling runs on the beach and climbing mountain tops to aid his transformation. Evander Holyfield was the favourite to be Mike Tyson's opponent for his boxing return after 15 years. While experts predicted a trilogy fight between the former foes, Iron Mike ultimately agreed to fight Roy Jones Jr on November 28. Holyfield, who still holds a 2-0 record against Tyson, is still expected to face him sometime next year.

The exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr was initially scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It was supposed to serve as the main card of the event which would also feature a bout between former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul.

It was earlier reported that Roy Jones was on board with the decision made by Mike Tyson's team to postpone the feud. However, latest reports suggest Jones has threatened to pull out of the eight-round exhibition fight due to the postponement. During an interview with Daily Mail, Jones stated that the delay from September to November 28 is going to cost him money. Roy Jones Jr is willing to walk away from Tyson's comeback fight if he is not compensated for his loss.

