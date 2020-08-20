Tyson Fury Calls Out Deontay Wilder Amid Speculation Of Trilogy Fight Getting Postponed

WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has warned Deontay Wilder that the 'clock is ticking' to finalise their trilogy fight, with Dillian Whyte set to challenge the winner. The mouthwatering third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder faces being pushed back to next year with the COVID-19 restrictions on fans showing little sign of easing before the end of the year. Fury has now taken to Twitter to call out Wilder and persuade him to confirm that the fight will go ahead before the end of 2020.

.@bronzebomber where you at mush? The clock is ticking!! I’m not gonna wait for ever!!! There is other bums in the division that I want to eat for breakfast 🍳 pic.twitter.com/ZZwhItBC2S — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 20, 2020

Wilder vs Fury 3: Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder on Twitter

On Thursday morning, Tyson Fury took to Twitter to reveal that he won't be waiting forever for his third fight against Deontay Wilder. The 32-year-old also added that he plans on fighting and beating the other boxers in the division. Fury also added a picture of his fight with Wilder that took place earlier this year, in February when the Brit beat the American to win the WBC Heavyweight title.

Boxing news: Deontay Wilder accepted trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in March

Following their dramatic first bout that ended in a draw in 2018, Tyson Fury battered Wilder in the second fight in February, scoring a stoppage win in the seventh round. It was the first loss for the Wilder in his professional boxing career but neither of them has fought ever since. Earlier this year, ESPN reported that 'Wilder vs Fury 3' was planned to take place on December 19, 2020, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The third fight between the two men has been contractually guaranteed as Wilder chose to activate the clause prior to coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still doubts over the fight taking place due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Boxing news: Tyson Fury update

Tyson Fury's British promoter Frank Warren revealed that the 'Gypsy King' will be back in the ring in December, regardless of a trilogy world heavyweight title defence or a UK homecoming against another opponent behind closed doors. He said, "Tyson is the top attraction in boxing at the moment and by Christmas, we'd have kept him inactive for 10 months since the win over Wilder.". Warren added that Fury won't wait beyond the end of 2020 to return to the ring.

Image Credits - Tyson Fury Twitter