Andy Ruiz Jr Claims He Has Already Agreed To A Mega Heavyweight Clash With Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr will be looking forward to defending his WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their epic rematch on December 7. The current champion believes that he will surpass the British heavyweight once again. What's more? Andy Ruiz Jr has already planned his next fight. In a recent interview, the ‘Destroyer’ revealed that he has already planned a mega fight with Deontay Wilder and he is hoping to face him in 2020.

Boxing: Andy Ruiz Jr has agreed to fight Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr pulled off one of the biggest upsets of heavyweight boxing by defeating Anthony Joshua in their original fight on June 2019. Anthony Joshua’s first and only loss of his boxing career came as a shocker for the entire world. However, Andy Ruiz Jr was not surprised and he is pretty confident about repeating the same in their second fight at “Clash on the Dunes”.

Andy Ruiz Jr has also mapped his next opponent and it is none other than the WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The Mexican heavyweight revealed that he wants to unify his titles with Deontay Wilder’s WBC Heavyweight belt in 2020. According to Andy Ruiz Jr, there is no doubt about his victory and he is going to show the world that his first victory against Anthony Joshua was not a fluke. Well, Deontay Wilder believes the same and he has also expressed his interest to fight Andy Ruiz Jr.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: What is Anthony Joshua’s take?

Anthony Joshua was fresh from 21 knockout victories until he faced Andy Ruiz Jr ‘The Destroyer’ in June. The British Superstar had to go through a lot of criticism after his first and only loss of boxing career. The former Champion said that he will reclaim back his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr and he wants everybody to bow down after he knocks out ‘The Destroyer’.

