Andy Ruiz Jr Gives Fitting Reply To Anthony Joshua Fan; Boxers Involved In Epic Staredown

Anthony Joshua met his Mexican rival Andy Ruiz Jr at Saudi Arabia in an epic face-off. While both men claimed that they'll win their upcoming fight, Andy Ruiz Jr intensified the momentum with a fitting response to a fan heckle. The duo are set to square off against each other on December 7 at 'Clash on the Dunes'. Anthony Joshua will fight for reclaiming back his WBO, IBF, and WBA (Super) titles from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Epic Staredown

The mega rematch has divided the entire boxing universe into two spears. While a lot of veterans claim that Anthony Joshua is going to avenge his first and only loss of boxing career on December 7, there are some champions who believe that Andy Ruiz Jr is going to retain his titles. The intensity of the fight was evident in a recent staredown. The British giant took a step towards Andy Ruiz Jr, who was holding his WBA (super), IBF and WBO titles.

A Joshua fan added more fuel to the fire by shouting 'two-time', in reference to Anthony Joshua becoming a two-time world champion. Well, it did not go well with the current champion. Andy Ruiz Jr said “and still” in response. No wonder, both the boxers are in incredible shape and the upcoming fight is going to be ‘career-defining’ for both of them. Take a look at Andy Ruiz Jr's response.

Boxing: More fights from ‘Clash on the Dunes’

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 (WBA super, IBF, WBO Heavyweight titles)

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (Heavyweight)

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach (WBC Interim Heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (WBC International Heavyweight title)

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little (Heavyweight)

