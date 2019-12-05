Tyson Fury Takes A Jibe At Rival Deontay Wilder In Latest Instagram Post

Deontay Wilder, the WBC Heavyweight champion of the world, retained his title for the 10th consecutive time by knocking out Luis Ortiz in his recent fight. Deontay Wilder shook the entire boxing universe with his vicious right hand. No wonder, the Cuban Heavyweight had nothing to offer in response. However, Tyson Fury is not at all terrified and he is confident about defeating the WBC Heavyweight champion in their upcoming fight in February 2020.

When it comes to bottle I can’t be out matched as iv proved many times, I will fight 🔥 with 🔥 any time, can’t wait to smash @bronzebomber https://t.co/pz3GLLLisW — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 25, 2019

Tyson Fury slams Deontay Wilder once again

The Gypsy King has been beefing with Deontay Wilder for a long time. After Bronze Bomber’s recent victory over Luis Ortiz, the British Heavyweight slammed him through Twitter and said that “Wilder” has nothing more than a puncher’s chance against him. This time, The Gypsy King slammed Deontay Wilder with his shadowboxing skills and brutal words on Instagram.

Tyson Fury recently uploaded a video in which he displayed his amazing shadow boxing skills along with a brutal verbal attack over Deontay Wilder. Tyson Fury tagged Deontay Wilder in his caption and there is no doubt that The Gypsy King wants to have a beef with the 34-year-old American.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

The first encounter between the Heavyweight gladiators ended up in a draw. The massive mega-fight had intense momentum shifts but neither of the boxers were able to surpass their rival. Deontay Wilder knocked down Tyson Fury with a brutal right hand but The Gypsy King got back on his feet and outclassed Deontay Wilder on several occasions. Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury left the arena with their undefeated record alive and they are set to fight each other once again on February 2020. Take a look at their first fight.

