Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte Predict The Winner Of 'Clash On The Dunes'

Andy Ruiz Jr, the Mexican heavyweight stunned the world by handing Anthony Joshua his first defeat in their first encounter. Anthony Joshua was enjoying a great spell with 21 knockouts when boxing fans had ruled out Andy Ruiz’s chance in front of the British giant. Well, the Mexican heavyweight silenced the entire world by knocking Anthony Joshua out in the seventh round. The duo are set to square-off for one more time on December 7 and Anthony Joshua will have a golden opportunity to reclaim his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA (super) heavyweight titles. The entire boxing universe is excited about the fight and some superstar heavyweights have already delivered their predictions for the upcoming re-match at ‘Clash on the Dunes’.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Heavyweight Predictions

Deontay Wilder (WBC Heavyweight Champion)

The WBC champion, who is still fresh from his knockout victory against Luis Ortiz, believes that Andy Ruiz Jr is going to defeat Anthony Joshua again. In an interview with Sky Sports, Deontay Wilder said that when he looks at the first fight between Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr, he sees a lot of red flags that alert him. According to Deontay Wilder, if Andy Ruiz Jr comes with the same mindset and momentum, he can get the win easily.

Tyson Fury

The Gypsy King feels the same when it comes to the epic rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. On the True Georgie Podcast, Tyson Fury said, “I see it going pretty much similar to the first fight". Tyson Fury has often slammed his fellow British Heavyweight for not being a great boxer and he predicts the same for 'Clash on the Dunes'. Tyson Fury further said that Anthony Joshua must retire if he loses again.

Dillian Whyte

The heavyweight legend knows how devastating Anthony Joshua’s knockout power is. According to Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua was winning the first fight until Andy Ruiz Jr brought down the shocker in the seventh round. Despite being Anthony Joshua’s rival, Dillian Whyte still wants him to win. The 31-year-old feels that Anthony Joshua has done great things for British boxing and he will be rooting for him.

