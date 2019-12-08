Ruiz Jr Vs Joshua 2, Clash On The Dunes: Full Report Card And All You Need To Know

The great Muhammad Ali once said, “Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even”. Well, Anthony Joshua proved it right by taking back his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr at the Clash on the Dunes on Saturday night. After a disappointing first encounter, boxing fans almost ruled out Anthony Joshua’s probability of winning but the British superstar knew what it takes to become a world champion, as he hammered Andy Ruiz Jr at Saudi Arabia with the whole world watching.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Fight Report

Anthony Joshua came up strong from the very first round of the fight. The British heavyweight stunned Andy Ruiz Jr with a vicious right hand and left the Mexican bruised. Joshua shredded 10 lbs to get into his latest shape and he capitalised on his physique by keeping up a proper range and distance.

Andy Ruiz Jr had his moments in the fight. The Mexican champion gave some hard time to Joshua and left him bloodied in the second round but unfortunately, he failed to outbox the Briton on certain occasions. As the match proceeded, the intensity of the fight grew and Andy Ruiz Jr made a stunning comeback in Round No.8 but it was definitely not enough for him to retain his titles.

Anthony Joshua looked steady and calm throughout the fight. Despite facing some heavy punches from his Mexican rival Andy Ruiz Jr, Joshua managed to throw proper jabs with perfect distance. Both the men went full throttle against each other but Joshua was undoubtedly the superior boxer of the night. AJ regained his WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles via the judge’s scorecard (118-110, 118-110,119-109) and he is a two-time world champion now.

Clash on the Dunes: Other results

Dillian Whyte defeats Mariusz Wach via judge’s scorecard

Alexander Povetkin Vs Michael Hunter ends up in a draw

Filip Hrgovic defeats Eric Molina via knockout

Mahammadrasul Majidov defeats Tom Little via knockout

