Mike Tyson Wants Anthony Joshua To Show More Desire In His Upcoming Fight Vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua is looking to avenge the first and only loss of his boxing career against Andy Ruiz Jr in their upcoming rematch. Mike Tyson knows what Anthony Joshua needs to do. According to Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua needs to show more desire if he wants to reclaim back his WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: What does Mike Tyson feel?

Mike Tyson has been one of the most dominant heavyweights of all time. He knows what it takes to win a fight. According to the retired heavyweight superstar, morality is what matters in a fight. He said that Anthony Joshua was lacking it in his original bout with Andy Ruiz Jr. Mike Tyson said that a boxer’s style, technique or size doesn't matter in a fight and Andy Ruiz Jr proved that by knocking out Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.

In an interview with BBC, Mike Tyson claimed that people just say that boxers should look like this and that. However, that doesn't work in a real fight. According to Mike Tyson, the original fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua turned out differently when the Mexican caught Anthony Joshua on the side of his head in the third round.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Other fights from the card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 (WBA super, IBF, WBO Heavyweight titles)

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (Heavyweight)

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach (WBC Interim Heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (WBC International Heavyweight title)

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little (Heavyweight)

