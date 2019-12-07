Anthony Joshua Reacts Nonchalantly To Weighing In Three Stone Lighter Than Andy Ruiz Jr

It is almost time for Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 at “Clash on the Dunes”. The former champion Anthony Joshua has decided to shred down his weight for the upcoming clash. The British Heavyweight is 10 pounds lighter from the original fight and he is confident about avenging the first and only loss of his boxing career. Meanwhile, Andy Ruiz Jr has implemented a different strategy with his shape. The current WBA (super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion weighs 283 lbs, which is 15 pounds more than his weight in the original bout (268 lbs).

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua’s reaction

Anthony Joshua weighs only 237 pounds at the moment. He is three stone lighter than his opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. However, Anthony Joshua is not bothered about it. He feels great in his new shape. After the recent weigh-ins, Anthony Joshua was asked about his weight and the former champion revealed that it is all about skill and “weight” has no bearing in boxing.

The former champion is not at all surprised with Andy Ruiz Jr’s weight and he vows to defeat him in their epic-rematch. According to Anthony Joshua, it is all about avoiding the punches and he is pretty confident about doing it successfully. Speaking about Andy Ruiz Jr, the Briton said, “He is a big lad, I am a big lad and we hit hard.” Take a look at Anthony Joshua’s reaction after their weigh-in.

Boxing: More fights from ‘Clash on the Dunes’

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 (WBA super, IBF, WBO Heavyweight titles)

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (Heavyweight)

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach (WBC Interim Heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (WBC International Heavyweight title)

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little (Heavyweight)

