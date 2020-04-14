Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Loses His Life To Coronavirus; Here Are His Best Photos

Renowned sports photographer Anthony Causi lost the battle against the coronavirus pandemic earlier this week. Anthony Causi was a photographer at The New York Post and was well known for his contribution towards combat sports. He was involved in the filming of UFC events and mega–boxing fights for more almost two decades. Apart from combat sports, Anthony Causi has also worked on several NBA, and NFL events. His unfortunate demise has gripped the combat sports community as the coronavirus pandemic in the USA worsens. The official Instagram handle of UFC paid homage to the late Anthony Causi as the comments section was flooded with condolences from all around the world.

Photographer Anthony Causi dies due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID 19)

On March 22, Anthony Causi posted a photograph of himself from the hospital bed and informed the world about contracting coronavirus. Anthony Causi captioned the post, “I never thought I would get something like this. I thought I was indestructible. If I do make it out of here, I promise you this the world is not going to know what hit it”. Ultimately, Anthony Causi fell victim to COVID-19 (Coronavirus pandemic). UFC fighters took to social media to express their condolences towards Anthony Causi and his family members.

A look back at some of the best sports photographs captured by Anthony Causi

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and Anthony Causi)