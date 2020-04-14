The Debate
Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Loses His Life To Coronavirus; Here Are His Best Photos

other sports

Sports photographer Anthony Causi passed away at the age of 48 after losing a long battle with coronavirus (COVID-19). Here's a look at his best photos.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony Causi

Renowned sports photographer Anthony Causi lost the battle against the coronavirus pandemic earlier this week. Anthony Causi was a photographer at The New York Post and was well known for his contribution towards combat sports. He was involved in the filming of UFC events and mega–boxing fights for more almost two decades. Apart from combat sports, Anthony Causi has also worked on several NBA, and NFL events. His unfortunate demise has gripped the combat sports community as the coronavirus pandemic in the USA worsens. The official Instagram handle of UFC paid homage to the late Anthony Causi as the comments section was flooded with condolences from all around the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

Also Read | Thailand's King Breaks Coronavirus pandemic Lockdown Rules, Travels Overseas For A Party

Photographer Anthony Causi dies due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID 19)

On March 22, Anthony Causi posted a photograph of himself from the hospital bed and informed the world about contracting coronavirus. Anthony Causi captioned the post, “I never thought I would get something like this. I thought I was indestructible. If I do make it out of here, I promise you this the world is not going to know what hit it”. Ultimately, Anthony Causi fell victim to COVID-19 (Coronavirus pandemic). UFC fighters took to social media to express their condolences towards Anthony Causi and his family members.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Causi (@acausi) on

Also Read | Manager: Rose Namajunas Out Of UFC 249 After Family Deaths due to Coronavirus pandemic

A look back at some of the best sports photographs captured by Anthony Causi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Causi (@acausi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Causi (@acausi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Causi (@acausi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Causi (@acausi) on

Also Read | UFC news: Dana White Refuses To Put The Blame On Khabib Nurmagomedov For Pulling Out Of UFC 249 due to Coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | COVID-19: Dana White Reveals Why He's Keeping UFC 249 Location A Top Secret

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and Anthony Causi)

