Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Agree 50-50 Prize Money Split For Their First Showdown

Current heavyweight world champions, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will step up against each other in one of the biggest events in British boxing history as the duo agreed to face each other in 2021. Since Tyson Fury holds the WBC and Anthony Joshua currently has the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO titles, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn teased the possibility of the match up in 2021 to unify the World Heavyweight titles. Although Tyson Fury is still scheduled to go up against Deontay Wilder by the end of this year, Anthony Joshua is waiting for ‘The Gypsy King’ once the page is turned on the coronavirus-stricken year.

Fury vs Joshua prize money: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to lace up gloves in 2021

Despite the fact that Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will be one of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time in terms of the quality of the matchup and popularity, the two boxers are also expected to draw heavy paycheques from the contest. As per reports in SportsMail, the first contest is believed to be settled under a 50-50 distribution towards Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Since the news broke out, ‘How much money will Tyson Fury earn’ and ‘How much money will Anthony Joshua earn’ have been two most frequently asked queries by boxing fans. Although the first fight's revenue is expected to be distributed equally between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the second contest will see a change in the distribution. As per reports, the money from the second fight will be split 60-40. The winner of the first fight will be entitled to the major portion of the payment from the second fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren confirmed the news from their end. Hearn took to social media and posted a couple of pictures hinting at the heavyweight matchup between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Although ‘How much money will Anthony Joshua earn’ is yet to be determined officially on paper, the Fury vs Joshua prize money is expected to break records when the fight goes down in 2021.

