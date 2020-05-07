Tyson Fury Calls Anthony Joshua A 'cuddly Baby', Claims Deontay Wilder Is More Dangerous

Tyson Fury unleashed utter dominance in his last performance against Deontay Wilder as he went on to claim the WBC Heavyweight title on February 22. It appeared to be business as usual for Fury since he dictated the fight from the first round and knocked Deontay Wilder down thrice, before knocking him out in round seven. While Deontay Wilder is expected to get another shot at Tyson Fury, WBA (super), WBO, IBO, and IBF Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sent waves of excitement in the boxing community by declaring that he wants to step up against Tyson Fury in order to unify the World Heavyweight titles next. When asked about it, WBC champion Tyson Fury made a huge statement and claimed that Deontay Wilder is way more dangerous than Anthony Joshua.

Fury vs Joshua: Tyson Fury claims Deontay Wilder to be more dangerous than Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua were labelled as the ‘Three Big Undefeated’ men of modern-day boxing until Joshua and Wilder tasted the first defeats of their professional boxing career. Now, with the recent shuffling of heavyweight titles, Tyson Fury is expected to face both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in the near future. However, when asked to analyse his contemporaries, Tyson Fury claimed that Deontay Wilder is more dangerous than WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

While Tyson Fury has never competed against Anthony Joshua in a professional boxing contest, the undefeated Briton claimed that Anthony Joshua is a ‘big cuddly baby’ while considering Deontay Wilder to be a superior boxer. Though, Anthony Joshua boats an impressive record of 23 wins (22 knockouts) and 1 loss, the undefeated Tyson Fury does not see him as a threat.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Update

As per reports, Fury vs Wilder 3 has been finalised and the heavyweight stars will officially run it back for the final time inside the ring. Initially, it was reported that Wilder vs Fury 3 is going to be held in July. However, there has been no update regarding the date since the outbreak of COVID-19.

