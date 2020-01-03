Anthony Joshua Fires Warning, Says He'll Knockout Deontay Wilder In 6 Rounds

Anthony Joshua’s 2019 was definitely a roller-coaster ride. The British Heavyweight faced the first and only loss of his career till date against Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019. Well, he managed to bounce back on December 7 by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in an epic re-match and got back the WBA (super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles around his waist. Now, the British champion has his eyes set over WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Anthony Joshua is confident that he would knock out Deontay Wilder within seven rounds of their fight.

Despite having several verbal tussles, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have never locked their horns inside a boxing ring. It keeps the question alive - who is the best knockout specialist of this era? Anthony Joshua has been in 24 professional bouts out of which he has won 23 fights (21 knockouts). Deontay Wilder is still undefeated with 41 wins (40 knockouts) in 42 fights fought. The WBC Champion is slated to defend his title against Tyson Fury on February 22.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Anthony Joshua said, "He (Deontay Wilder) would not be there to do that in the seventh round. I would go in to knock him (Deontay Wilder) out. It’s heavyweight against heavyweight, champion against champion. I have got to go in there and take him out. Don’t let him get too comfortable with me."

Right now, Anthony Joshua is out of a potential opponent. The winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 will be a worthy opponent for Joshua. Either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder will get their hands on the WBC Heavyweight title after February 22. Anthony Joshua might hop in to unify all the heavyweight world titles.

